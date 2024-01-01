The Secret Potato Salad Recipe

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - Japanese artist and illustrator, Aya Kato, best known for her Manga-inspired creations, often shares her husband's favorite dishes on her YouTube channel, including the umami sensational "potato salad."

The Kato family's standard potato salad is Chinese-style, featuring imitation crab as an ingredient and sesame oil as a secret flavor. It's said to be satisfying when added as a side dish or a snack when you're unsure what to cook.

Here are the ingredients! - Potatoes: 3 - Boiled eggs: 2 - Cucumber: 1 - Imitation crab: 200g - Sesame oil: 1 teaspoon - Mayonnaise: as needed - Salt and pepper: as needed - Sugar: 1 tablespoon

Boil the potatoes in "cold water and sugar" until they're fluffy

First, cut the potatoes (3) into small pieces, add enough water to cover the potatoes in a frying pan, and add sugar (1 tablespoon) to boil them. Starting in cold water makes the potatoes soft and fluffy.

While boiling the potatoes, prepare the boiled eggs (2).

Slice the cucumber (1). It's also okay to cut it into thin strips. Sprinkle with salt, leave it for a while, then squeeze out the water that comes out.

Shred the imitation crab (200g).

Once the potatoes are boiled, discard the water and lightly saute them to evaporate the moisture. This extra step prevents them from becoming mushy.

In a bowl, mix the boiled potatoes, sliced cucumber, and shredded imitation crab, crushing the ingredients as you mix. Then add salt and pepper (as needed), sesame oil (1 teaspoon), and mayonnaise (as needed) and mix well to complete.

The taste can vary depending on the size of the potatoes, so adjust the seasoning while tasting.

It's addictive... The umami is sensational!

Upon tasting it immediately, the umami of the imitation crab pairs perfectly with the potato salad. The secret flavor of sesame oil matches and creates an irresistible taste! I was also surprised that the potatoes turned out fluffier than the usual potato salad I make. Boiling them in cold water with sugar makes such a difference...

Additionally, when making potato salad, I often find cutting ham or bacon to be a hassle, so using imitation crab that can be easily torn by hand is convenient and nice!

The comment section of the video included feedback such as "My family said it was very delicious, and it's likely to become my specialty" and "It was really to my taste. The sesame oil and salt give it a flavor that people who like Korean seaweed would definitely enjoy. It's a potato salad that seems to go well with Chinese food too. My family also gave it good reviews. I'll make it again!"

Source: MDPR