Food | Mar 28

The Secret Potato Salad Recipe

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - Japanese artist and illustrator, Aya Kato, best known for her Manga-inspired creations, often shares her husband's favorite dishes on her YouTube channel, including the umami sensational "potato salad."

The Kato family's standard potato salad is Chinese-style, featuring imitation crab as an ingredient and sesame oil as a secret flavor. It's said to be satisfying when added as a side dish or a snack when you're unsure what to cook.

Here are the ingredients! - Potatoes: 3 - Boiled eggs: 2 - Cucumber: 1 - Imitation crab: 200g - Sesame oil: 1 teaspoon - Mayonnaise: as needed - Salt and pepper: as needed - Sugar: 1 tablespoon

Boil the potatoes in "cold water and sugar" until they're fluffy

First, cut the potatoes (3) into small pieces, add enough water to cover the potatoes in a frying pan, and add sugar (1 tablespoon) to boil them. Starting in cold water makes the potatoes soft and fluffy.

While boiling the potatoes, prepare the boiled eggs (2).

Slice the cucumber (1). It's also okay to cut it into thin strips. Sprinkle with salt, leave it for a while, then squeeze out the water that comes out.

Shred the imitation crab (200g).

Once the potatoes are boiled, discard the water and lightly saute them to evaporate the moisture. This extra step prevents them from becoming mushy.

In a bowl, mix the boiled potatoes, sliced cucumber, and shredded imitation crab, crushing the ingredients as you mix. Then add salt and pepper (as needed), sesame oil (1 teaspoon), and mayonnaise (as needed) and mix well to complete.

The taste can vary depending on the size of the potatoes, so adjust the seasoning while tasting.

It's addictive... The umami is sensational!

Upon tasting it immediately, the umami of the imitation crab pairs perfectly with the potato salad. The secret flavor of sesame oil matches and creates an irresistible taste! I was also surprised that the potatoes turned out fluffier than the usual potato salad I make. Boiling them in cold water with sugar makes such a difference...

Additionally, when making potato salad, I often find cutting ham or bacon to be a hassle, so using imitation crab that can be easily torn by hand is convenient and nice!

The comment section of the video included feedback such as "My family said it was very delicious, and it's likely to become my specialty" and "It was really to my taste. The sesame oil and salt give it a flavor that people who like Korean seaweed would definitely enjoy. It's a potato salad that seems to go well with Chinese food too. My family also gave it good reviews. I'll make it again!"

Source: MDPR

MORE Food NEWS

Cooking with Hydrogen: The Future of Sustainable Dining

A restaurant that cooks with hydrogen, seen as a key to realizing a decarbonized society, has been unveiled in Tokyo, setting a global precedent.

Sukiya Brings Back Popular "Mentaiko Mayo Cheese Gyudon"

Sukiya, a popular beef bowl chain, is set to spice up its menu with the reintroduction of the "Mentaiko Mayo Cheese Gyudon" from March 27th

The Secrets of Snack Lovers Who Stay Slim

When hunger strikes between meals or when you're looking for a change of pace, snacks become an appealing option. But what should you eat and how should you eat it to avoid gaining weight?

POPULAR NEWS

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

Japan's New Blueprint for Developing Next-Generation Domestic Aircraft

The Japanese government finalized a new strategy on Wednesday aimed at the development of next-generation domestic aircraft, including initiatives for eco-friendly aviation technologies.

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

Soaring Land Prices Drive Families Away from Tokyo to Suburbs

As housing prices continue to surge in Japan's capital, a phenomenon known as "Escape from Tokyo" is seeing families with children moving out of Tokyo to neighboring prefectures such as Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

Wakata to Retire from JAXA

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has announced that astronaut Koichi Wakata will retire from the agency on March 31.

FOLLOW US
         