Tokyo's CPI Rises 2.4% in March

TOKYO, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - The consumer price index (CPI) for Tokyo's 23 wards, which tracks the price movements of goods and services consumed by households, reported a preliminary increase of 2.4% in mid-March.

Excluding the volatile prices of fresh food, the comprehensive CPI for Tokyo's 23 wards in mid-March rose by 2.4% from the same month last year.

Although the rate of increase was 0.1 percentage point lower than in February, marking the first reduction in two months, significant rises continue with food prices excluding fresh food climbing by 4.6%, while lodging fees surging by 27.7%.

The average CPI for Tokyo's 23 wards in fiscal year 2023 increased by 2.7%.

While the growth rate has decreased from the previous fiscal year's increase of 2.9%, it marks the second consecutive year of inflation exceeding 2%.

