Business | Mar 29

Tokyo's CPI Rises 2.4% in March

TOKYO, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - The consumer price index (CPI) for Tokyo's 23 wards, which tracks the price movements of goods and services consumed by households, reported a preliminary increase of 2.4% in mid-March.

Excluding the volatile prices of fresh food, the comprehensive CPI for Tokyo's 23 wards in mid-March rose by 2.4% from the same month last year.

Although the rate of increase was 0.1 percentage point lower than in February, marking the first reduction in two months, significant rises continue with food prices excluding fresh food climbing by 4.6%, while lodging fees surging by 27.7%.

The average CPI for Tokyo's 23 wards in fiscal year 2023 increased by 2.7%.

While the growth rate has decreased from the previous fiscal year's increase of 2.9%, it marks the second consecutive year of inflation exceeding 2%.

Source: TBS

MORE Business NEWS

Japan's Unemployment Rate Climbs to 2.6%

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on Friday that the nationwide unemployment rate for February rose by 0.2 points from the previous month, reaching 2.6%.

Toilet Paper Prices to Rise Again

Major paper manufacturers in Japan are set to raise prices on tissue and toilet paper by approximately 5% to 15% from April.

Mercari Launches Eco-Friendly Delivery Service

To address the anticipated logistics challenges of 2024, Mercari, a leading flea market app company, has initiated a new delivery service predicated on drop-off delivery.

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's SLIM Probe Revives After Second Night

JAXA has announced the revival of the unmanned explorer "SLIM" following its successful hibernation after making Japan's first moon landing. The probe successfully endured a second lunar night, a period during which temperatures can drop to as low as minus 170 degrees Celsius.

Alert on Pet-Related Fires

As more people keep pets indoors, there has been a call for caution regarding unexpected pet behavior leading to fire accidents.

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

Japan's New Blueprint for Developing Next-Generation Domestic Aircraft

The Japanese government finalized a new strategy on Wednesday aimed at the development of next-generation domestic aircraft, including initiatives for eco-friendly aviation technologies.

Princess Aiko Journeys Through Time at Ise Shrine Museum

During a visit to Mie Prefecture, Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Japan's past at a museum within the sacred precincts of Ise Shrine on Wednesday morning.

FOLLOW US
         