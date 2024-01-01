News On Japan
AKB48 Investigates DX at Small Factories!

TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - AKB48 takes a closer look at digital transformation (DX) in small factories across Japan. How deeply has DX penetrated small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)? AKB48 reports from the ground, unveiling the future shaped by DX.

Japan is home to around 3.5 million SMEs. A peek into their operations reveals various levels of digital transformation. This time, AKB48 closely examines 'the best DX at your company.' Is DX already advanced, or is it in the process of development? AKB48 explores the realities of these local factories.

One remarkable example is the telescope industry. Telescopes that allow us to observe distant objects as if they were near have undergone significant digital transformation. Imagine a telescope that reaches millions of light-years away! AKB48 discovers the DX behind these incredible devices.

Another everyday product undergoing DX is shoes. Have you ever imagined how shoes are made? AKB48 reveals the surprising digital advancements in shoe manufacturing through the investigation of three distinct cases.

AKB48 learns about DX from an expert at a small business support organization, who explains that DX is the process of using digital technology to transform society for the better. The team then sets out to investigate further.

The first stop is a small factory in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, famous for its advanced telescopes. Since 1966, the company has been manufacturing telescopes and binoculars, holding a top share in the domestic market and exporting to over 70 countries. The team witnesses the meticulous craftsmanship involved in assembling each part by hand, ensuring high quality.

One of the latest innovations is a smartphone-connected telescope that automatically aligns with celestial objects. This advanced technology allows even amateurs to easily locate stars and planets from their balconies.

AKB48 moves on to their next investigation site: the shoe industry in Asakusa, a district known for its shoe production. They visit a company that has been innovating in shoe design for 24 years. The company integrates DX by using 3D software to design shoes, which reduces the need for physical prototypes and increases efficiency.

The highlight of their visit is the automated cutting machine, which uses data from 3D designs to cut materials precisely, minimizing waste. This DX innovation ensures efficient use of leather and other materials, significantly reducing losses.

After these investigations, AKB48 reflects on their experiences. They appreciate how DX not only enhances efficiency and cost savings but also improves the working environment, making tasks more enjoyable and fulfilling.

AKB48’s journey through small factories showcases the profound impact of digital transformation on traditional industries, highlighting the blend of craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.

