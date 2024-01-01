News On Japan
Business

Japan's Transport Ministry Raids Toyota Headquarters

TOKYO, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism conducted a raid on Toyota Motor Corporation's headquarters on Tuesday morning after discovering fraudulent activities related to the certification of 'type approval,' which is necessary for mass production of vehicles.

The Ministry inspectors began their investigation by examining documents, servers, and other data at the headquarters to verify whether the affected vehicle models actually meet the national standards and to ascertain the detailed facts of the case.

Toyota Motor Corporation confirmed that fraudulent activities occurred in the certification tests for "type approval" for seven models, totaling approximately 1.7 million units shipped between 2014 and the end of April this year.

In response, Toyota halted shipments and sales of three models currently in production, including the Yaris Cross.

The Ministry plans to investigate other manufacturers in turn and has requested Toyota to promptly submit the final investigation results.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Toyota and Four Other Motor Companies Exposed for Fraud

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has revealed that an internal investigation prompted by a series of fraudulent vehicle certification tests by Daihatsu Motor and others has uncovered similar fraud by Toyota and four other companies.

Former Empress Tests Positive for COVID-19

Empress emerita Michiko has tested positive for COVID-19, while Emperor emeritus Akihito remains negative. It has been reported that Michiko is currently resting quietly. The 89-year-old began experiencing symptoms, including a cough, in the early hours of June 2. She underwent a PCR test on the morning of June 3, which confirmed the infection.

Chinese Man Returns Home After Defacing Yasukuni Shrine Pillar

A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

Meteorological Agency Warns of Continued Seismic Activity in Ishikawa

In the wake of a magnitude 5.0+ earthquake observed in Ishikawa Prefecture early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency held an emergency press conference warning of the likelihood of future quakes similar to the magnitude 7.0 event on New Year's Day, describing it as part of ongoing seismic activity.

Alert Issued for Rising Volcanic Activity at Mount Yake

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a caution regarding the increase in minor volcanic earthquakes at Mount Yake, located on the border between Nagano and Gifu Prefectures.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan's Transport Ministry Raids Toyota Headquarters

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism conducted a raid on Toyota Motor Corporation's headquarters on Tuesday morning after discovering fraudulent activities related to the certification of 'type approval,' which is necessary for mass production of vehicles.

AEON Launches Nationwide Fixed Price 40,000 Yen Sale

In response to the fixed tax reduction that started this month, AEON has launched an flash sale, uniformly reducing prices to 40,000 yen.

AKB48 Investigates DX at Small Factories!

AKB48 takes a closer look at digital transformation (DX) in small factories across Japan. How deeply has DX penetrated small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)? AKB48 reports from the ground, unveiling the future shaped by DX.

How 3D Printing Could Transform Japan's Manufacturing Industry

Yuuji Hara, CEO of Extrabold, is revolutionizing Japan's manufacturing industry with a groundbreaking 3D printer. His goal is to make 3D printing technology accessible to small factories, and development is progressing rapidly.

Empowering Businesses: Unveiling Energy Comparison Insights

When it comes to business energy comparison, managing costs effectively is crucial. Energy consumption is one of the most significant expenses for any business.

Twelve Former Big Motor Executives Not Indicted in Street Tree Incident

In the case involving the withering of street trees in front of former Big Motor stores, the Tokyo District Prosecutor's Office has decided not to indict twelve out of the thirteen individuals sent by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, including former Vice President Hiroichi Kaneshige.

Record 9.7 Trillion Yen Intervention: Former Finance Official Analyzes the Move

In an effort to curb the yen's depreciation, the government and the Bank of Japan conducted a record 9.7 trillion yen intervention during the long holiday period. Does such an intervention effectively counteract yen depreciation?

Princess Kako's Visit to Greece Sparks Fashion Frenzy with Sold-Out Knitwear and Dresses

Princess Kako, who visited Greece, has returned to Japan. The local media has been reporting on her as the 'Diana of the East' and her clothing choices have caused a significant stir, with items selling out rapidly.