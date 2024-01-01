TOKYO, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism conducted a raid on Toyota Motor Corporation's headquarters on Tuesday morning after discovering fraudulent activities related to the certification of 'type approval,' which is necessary for mass production of vehicles.

The Ministry inspectors began their investigation by examining documents, servers, and other data at the headquarters to verify whether the affected vehicle models actually meet the national standards and to ascertain the detailed facts of the case.

Toyota Motor Corporation confirmed that fraudulent activities occurred in the certification tests for "type approval" for seven models, totaling approximately 1.7 million units shipped between 2014 and the end of April this year.

In response, Toyota halted shipments and sales of three models currently in production, including the Yaris Cross.

The Ministry plans to investigate other manufacturers in turn and has requested Toyota to promptly submit the final investigation results.

Source: ANN