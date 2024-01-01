TOKYO, Jun 11 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) has announced plans to establish an emergency council to address the ongoing aviation fuel shortage. This council, set to convene in mid-June, will include representatives from the aviation and petroleum industries.

The shortage, caused by issues such as aging refinery infrastructure and a surge in inbound travel demand, has led to several international airlines canceling new routes and increasing flights to Japanese airports.

In response, MLIT and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) will collaborate with airlines and oil companies to discuss immediate measures. The council will also address the so-called "2024 problem," which involves a shortage of tankers and personnel needed to transport aviation fuel from refineries to airports.

The government aims to implement swift solutions ahead of the busy summer travel season.

Source: ANN