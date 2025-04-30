TOKYO, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - Japan Post has announced its first price increase in nearly 30 years, set to take effect this fall, unveiling new stamps and postcards.

The cost of postcards will rise from the current 63 yen to 85 yen per piece, while standard letters weighing up to 25 grams will increase from 84 yen to 110 yen.

Excluding adjustments for consumption tax hikes, this comprehensive postal rate increase marks the first since 1994.

The decline in postal mail volume, driven by the advancement of digital communication, is a key factor behind this decision.

Japan Post's postal business has faced ongoing financial challenges, with rising transportation costs leading to the first post-privatization deficit in the fiscal year 2022.

The new rates will apply to items brought to post office counters from October 1 onwards. However, mail deposited in post boxes will be delivered at current rates if collected during the first pickup of October 1.

Source: ANN