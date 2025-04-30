News On Japan
Aeon to Introduce Electronic Receipts at 4,000 Stores

TOKYO, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - Aeon has announced that from June 21 it will sequentially introduce electronic receipts at 4,000 stores operated by its 19 group companies.

When customers present a dedicated app at the register, the details of the receipt will be displayed on the screen, mirroring the content of a traditional paper receipt.

It is estimated that if 10% of shoppers use electronic receipts, the company could save enough roll paper to equate to approximately 78,000 trees annually.

Source: ANN

