Elementary School Student Robbed of Backpack; Man Arrested

Jul 04 (News On Japan) - An elementary school student had their backpack stolen by an unknown person. The incident occurred on the morning of July 2, just before 8 a.m., on a roadside in a mountainous village in Okaya City, Nagano Prefecture.

The police quickly responded to the scene and managed to arrest the suspect. Further details about the suspect and the circumstances leading to the theft are still under investigation. Local residents have been urged to remain vigilant, and additional security measures are being considered to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident has raised concerns among parents and school authorities, prompting discussions on how to ensure the safety of children on their way to and from school.