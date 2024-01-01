Bankruptcies Surge in Japan as Labor Shortages Double

TOKYO, Jul 06 (News On Japan) - Corporate bankruptcies in Japan have reached their highest level in a decade, driven in part by labor shortages. According to a report released by Tokyo Shoko Research on July 5, the number of corporate bankruptcies in the first half of this year increased by 21.9% compared to the previous year, totaling 4,931 cases. This marks the third consecutive year of increases.

Among these bankruptcies, those attributed to labor shortages nearly doubled to 145 cases. This is the highest number recorded for the first half of the year since the survey began in 2013. Rising prices have also been a contributing factor to the surge in corporate failures.

Source: テレ東BIZ