Kyodo News Disciplinary Action for Six Staff Over Yasukuni Shrine Reporting Error

TOKYO, Dec 06 (News On Japan) - Kyodo News has announced disciplinary measures for six staff members, including its editor-in-chief, following a mistaken report that Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Akiko Ikuina visited Yasukuni Shrine in August two years ago.

The incident involved a report published by Kyodo News on August 15, two years ago, claiming that Ikuina visited Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of the end of World War II. This incorrect reporting led to the South Korean government deciding not to send an official representative to the memorial ceremony for workers at the Sado Island Gold Mines, a UNESCO World Heritage site, impacting diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea. Kyodo News President Toru Mizutani apologized for the mistake last month.

Today, Kyodo News announced the dismissal of Naoto Takahashi, editor-in-chief, and Shiro Yamane, head of the news center, along with disciplinary action for a total of six staff members involved in the report.

Additionally, Mizutani and Executive Managing Director Toshiro Obuchi will return 10% of their executive salaries for three months.

Kyodo News Executive Managing Director Takehiko Egashira commented, "We once again extend our deepest apologies to those affected and to our readers. To prevent future incidents, we will enforce measures such as rechecking all information that raises even the slightest doubt before publishing."

Source: TBS