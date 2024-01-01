News On Japan
Business

LINE Photo Album Glitch Exposes Private Images to Strangers

TOKYO, Dec 07 (News On Japan) - Thousands of users of the popular messaging app LINE experienced a privacy breach, with private photos saved in the app’s album feature being inadvertently displayed to strangers. Approximately 135,000 people were affected by the incident.

LINE’s album feature allows users to share photos with groups or individuals. Speaking in Tokyo’s Shibuya district, one woman in her 20s shared how she and her friends use the feature for sharing travel memories and daily moments.

“We often use it for sharing casual photos taken during outings or group trips,” she explained.

However, on October 28th, a system error caused photos shared through this feature to be mistakenly displayed to unrelated users. Although the issue was resolved by October 30th, it left many users alarmed.

A man in his 40s expressed his concerns: “If work-related photos were exposed, it could lead to significant problems.” Another user noted the distress of discovering inappropriate photos in an album meant for private use.

“A group photo folder suddenly contained explicit images of a couple,” said a woman in her 20s. “I didn’t know what to do and just closed LINE.”

Among the affected photos were private images, such as a woman’s nude photo and snapshots of unrelated individuals. A man who had been viewing travel photos with his wife found a disturbing addition.

“We were looking at our vacation pictures when a nude photo of an unfamiliar woman appeared,” he said. “My first thought was to avoid being misunderstood by my wife. It was alarming.”

The glitch also caused unrelated photos of a middle-aged man staring at the camera to appear in another user’s shared album.

LINE Yahoo, which manages the platform, apologized for the incident and requested user cooperation. “If screenshots containing affected images have been saved, we ask users not to share them on social media or other platforms to prevent further harm,” the company said.

Failure to comply may lead to legal consequences, warned legal expert Hiroki Nakamura. “Sharing such content could result in defamation claims or accusations of disrupting business operations,” he stated. “Users should exercise caution to avoid legal risks.”

The incident underscores the risks associated with cloud-based services and highlights the importance of safeguarding private data in today’s digital landscape.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Shibuya Halts Countdown Festivities for Fifth Year

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has announced that the Hachiko statue in front of Shibuya Station will be cordoned off on New Year’s Eve following the cancellation of the countdown event in the area.

Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors

The Japanese government is moving toward easing visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while maintaining conditions such as minimum income levels, according to sources.

Toy Kingdom Officials Face Charges Over Maze Accident

In an incident at a theme park in Kato City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the floor of a 3D maze collapsed, injuring six people, police have decided to send case files for three related officials to prosecutors.

Rare 'Fireball' Captured in Hokkaido

In the early hours of today, around 1 a.m., a green streak of light was observed in northern Hokkaido, specifically in Monbetsu City. At the same time, the phenomenon was also recorded in Shihoro Town, Tokachi region, and by a car’s dashcam in Kitami City in the eastern part of Hokkaido.

Kyoto to Raise Lodging Tax

Kyoto City has unveiled a new strategy aimed at balancing the needs of residents with the demands of tourism, with Mayor Koji Matsui announcing plans to increase the lodging tax applied to hotels and inns within the city.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

LINE Photo Album Glitch Exposes Private Images to Strangers

Thousands of users of the popular messaging app LINE experienced a privacy breach, with private photos saved in the app’s album feature being inadvertently displayed to strangers. Approximately 135,000 people were affected by the incident.

Major Supermarket OK Enters Kansai Market

Major supermarket OK, known for its stronghold in the Tokyo metropolitan area, has opened its first Kansai store in Higashi-Osaka City. With supermarkets from other regions steadily entering the Kansai market, local chains are actively responding with their own strategies.

Ito-Yokado to Replace Online Supermarket With Store-Based Delivery

Ito-Yokado announced a new delivery service to replace its online supermarket business, which will end in February next year.

Kyodo News Disciplinary Action for Six Staff Over Yasukuni Shrine Reporting Error

Kyodo News has announced disciplinary measures for six staff members, including its editor-in-chief, following a mistaken report that Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Akiko Ikuina visited Yasukuni Shrine in August two years ago.

LINE Album Glitch Exposes User Photos

A recent glitch in the LINE app caused significant privacy concerns, with approximately 135,000 users reportedly affected by their photos being displayed on unrelated individuals’ apps.

Japan's automakers worry over Trump's tariff plans

Japanese automakers are starting to worry over US President-elect Donald Trump's new tariff plan targeting Canada and Mexico. The two countries are seen as important production bases for the US market. (NHK)

SBI Shinsei Bank Raises Interest Rate to 0.3% for Depositors Aged 28 and Under

Starting in December, SBI Shinsei Bank has raised the interest rate for ordinary savings accounts to 0.3%—about three times the standard rate—for all depositors aged 28 and under.

Japanese Stocks Enter 'Year-End Rally' Phase

Japanese stocks have entered the so-called "year-end rally" phase, a period known for upward trends in stock prices. Last week, the Nikkei Stock Average showed resilient performance despite the yen appreciating gradually against the dollar, temporarily dipping below 38,000 yen but ending with stable movements.