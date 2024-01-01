Hair Removal Giant Declares Bankruptcy, Leaves Over 90,000 Creditors Stranded

TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - The company operating the major medical hair removal chain Alicia Clinic has been declared bankrupt by the court.

The bankruptcy procedure has been initiated for the two organizations managing Alicia Clinic: Bijitsukai, a medical corporation, and Yaezakukai, a general incorporated association.

According to Tokyo Shoko Research, the total liabilities amount to approximately 12.4 billion yen, with nearly 92,000 creditors, marking one of the largest scales of its kind.

All 43 Alicia Clinic locations have ceased operations, and customers can no longer receive treatments. Refunds of prepayments are expected to be extremely challenging.

Source: ANN