Nippon Steel to Offer $5,000 Bonus to US Steel Employees If Takeover Succeeds

TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - Local media in the United States reported that President Joe Biden plans to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel, citing national security concerns. Following this report, Nippon Steel announced that it would provide a one-time bonus to US Steel employees if the acquisition is completed.

According to local media, Biden's administration is reviewing the matter with a decision expected by the end of 2024. Nippon Steel responded by stating that, upon successful completion of the acquisition, each US Steel employee would receive a $5,000 bonus, approximately 750,000 yen.

The company explained that the bonus is intended to demonstrate its long-term commitment to the success and stability of US Steel and its employees and their families. Nippon Steel also urged understanding and support for the acquisition.

