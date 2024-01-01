News On Japan
Business

Nippon Steel to Offer $5,000 Bonus to US Steel Employees If Takeover Succeeds

TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - Local media in the United States reported that President Joe Biden plans to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel, citing national security concerns. Following this report, Nippon Steel announced that it would provide a one-time bonus to US Steel employees if the acquisition is completed.

According to local media, Biden's administration is reviewing the matter with a decision expected by the end of 2024. Nippon Steel responded by stating that, upon successful completion of the acquisition, each US Steel employee would receive a $5,000 bonus, approximately 750,000 yen.

The company explained that the bonus is intended to demonstrate its long-term commitment to the success and stability of US Steel and its employees and their families. Nippon Steel also urged understanding and support for the acquisition.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

HTV-X Supply Vehicle Unveiled as Successor to 'Kounotori'

Mitsubishi Electric has revealed the new HTV-X unmanned supply vehicle, designed to transport goods to the International Space Station (ISS).

Tokyo Retains Third Place in Global City Rankings

This year’s Global Power City Index was released, revealing that Tokyo has maintained its position as the third-ranked city worldwide for nine consecutive years. Factors such as the increase in foreign visitors to Japan contributed to narrowing the gap between Tokyo and second-ranked New York.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors

A Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors has received one of the world's highest honors. Nihon Hidankyo accepted this year's Nobel Peace Prize in Norway. It comes as tensions rise around the world -- raising fears over the use of nuclear weapons. (NHK)

Japan Tops OECD Survey for Problem-Solving Skills

Japan's problem-solving skills have been ranked the best in the world according to an international survey assessing skills needed in daily life.

Stunning Fall Foliage Captured at Tofukuji Temple

Tofukuji Temple’s most iconic view can be enjoyed from Tsutenkyo Bridge. From there, visitors feel as though they are floating above a sea of colorful autumn leaves—a truly breathtaking sight.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Nippon Steel to Offer $5,000 Bonus to US Steel Employees If Takeover Succeeds

Local media in the United States reported that President Joe Biden plans to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel, citing national security concerns. Following this report, Nippon Steel announced that it would provide a one-time bonus to US Steel employees if the acquisition is completed.

Hair Removal Giant Declares Bankruptcy, Leaves Over 90,000 Creditors Stranded

The company operating the major medical hair removal chain Alicia Clinic has been declared bankrupt by the court.

Japan’s GDP Growth Revised to 1.2%

The Cabinet Office announced the revised GDP figures for the July-September period of 2024, showing a 0.3% increase in real terms compared to the previous three months. On an annualized basis, the growth rate was adjusted upward to 1.2%, from the initial estimate of 0.9%.

Japanese Tower Apartments Draw Wealthy Buyers at Shanghai Expo

A luxury real estate expo, one of the largest in Asia, has begun in Shanghai, drawing significant attention to Japanese properties such as tower apartments from wealthy buyers.

Nikkei Stock Average Focuses on US Inflation Data and Rate Cut Trends

Last week, the Nikkei Stock Average extended its gains for four consecutive days from the start of the week, briefly surpassing the 39,600-yen mark, demonstrating steady progress.

Winter Bonuses Remain Flat

Winter bonuses in Japan this year are largely unchanged from last year, with a growing number of companies reporting no increase in average payouts.

LINE Photo Album Glitch Exposes Private Images to Strangers

Thousands of users of the popular messaging app LINE experienced a privacy breach, with private photos saved in the app’s album feature being inadvertently displayed to strangers. Approximately 135,000 people were affected by the incident.

Major Supermarket OK Enters Kansai Market

Major supermarket OK, known for its stronghold in the Tokyo metropolitan area, has opened its first Kansai store in Higashi-Osaka City. With supermarkets from other regions steadily entering the Kansai market, local chains are actively responding with their own strategies.