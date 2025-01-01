Oita Group Releases 18 Rare Wartime Films

OITA, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - A civic group in Usa City, Oita Prefecture that collects and analyzes wartime film archives released 18 pieces of footage to the media on December 7th, with the materials depicting kamikaze aircraft engaging U.S. forces and the devastation from air raids across Japan, much of it being shown publicly for the first time after the group obtained and examined the reels from the U.S. National Archives.
The footage, which U.S. forces and others shot as records of combat in locations including Hokkaido, Aichi, Nagasaki, Oita, Kagoshima, Okinawa, and Australia, was acquired between 2012 and 2022.
Source: Kyodo