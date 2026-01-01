Tokyo Police Release New Video Warning of Illegal Drug Use

TOKYO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - As the spread of cocaine and other illegal drugs becomes increasingly serious among young people, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has released a new warning video urging caution.

In the video, which is based on testimonies and real-life experiences of former drug abusers, dramatized scenes convey the dangers of illegal drugs and the risk of becoming unable to break free once use begins, with one former user saying that as frequency and dosage increase, money quickly runs out, leading some to resort to prostitution-like activities, while another reflects that they lost their dreams and aspirations far sooner than expected.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, abuse of marijuana and cocaine in particular has become a serious issue among those aged 29 and under, with the number of people arrested for cocaine-related offenses last year surging to around 280, roughly 1.5 times the previous year.

The police held a drug awareness event on the day of the video’s release, featuring appearances by comedian Hikorohi, who appeared in the video, as well as Pipokun, the department’s official mascot.

Hikorohi urged people to properly understand and fear the dangers of illegal drugs, calling on even those who have had little interest in drug abuse prevention to watch the video.

Kawachi Yoshio, head of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Organized Crime Control Division’s Drugs and Firearms Section, said Hikorohi’s message was highly persuasive and expressed confidence that young viewers who watch the video will be deterred from trying drugs, adding that he hopes the video will help reduce the number of young people who turn to illegal drugs, even if only by one.

Source: TBS