Japan’s Food Spending Share Reaches 28.6%, Highest in 44 Years

TOKYO, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - The Engel coefficient reached its highest level in 44 years in Japan, highlighting growing pressure on household budgets as food costs climb.

According to a household survey covering the full year of 2025, the share of total consumption spending devoted to food for households of two or more people—known as the Engel coefficient—stood at 28.6%.

A series of price hikes in food products and increased spending on dining out contributed to the rise, pushing up the burden of food expenses and underscoring a reality in which households are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain financial flexibility.

Source: TBS