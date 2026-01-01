News On Japan
Education

British Museum’s Samurai Exhibition Explained by Curator

LONDON, Feb 08 (News On Japan) - Rosina Buckland, curator of the Japanese collections at the British Museum, has offered a Japanese-language tour of the museum’s Samurai exhibition in London, highlighting the diverse history and cultural legacy of Japan’s warrior class beyond its popular image as fighters alone.

Buckland explained that while the term “samurai” is widely recognized around the world, it is often understood only in terms of warfare, and the exhibition aims to deepen understanding in the West of the many roles samurai played across history. By viewing armor, artworks, and handwritten documents, visitors can explore the breadth and richness of samurai history and appreciate its cultural depth.

The exhibition is divided into three sections. The first focuses on the medieval period, exploring themes of conflict and culture. Among the featured items is a portrait of a young samurai connected to a daimyo family who traveled to Europe at the age of 13 during the Tensho era. After a two-year journey to the Vatican, he returned to Japan, and on his way home a portrait of him was painted in Venice by the renowned artist Tintoretto. Depicted in elegant Western attire like an Italian noble, the work is among Buckland’s favorite pieces in the exhibition.

The exhibition also explores the relationship between samurai and Britain. In 1613, shogun Tokugawa Hidetada sent a suit of armor as a diplomatic gift to King James I. The armor took two years to reach London, arriving in 1615, and has been displayed in the country for about 400 years, becoming a symbol of British awareness of Japan. Another suit of armor from the Royal Collection is also on display. Presented in 1869, shortly after the Meiji Restoration, it was a gift from Emperor Meiji to Prince Alfred, one of the first members of a European royal family to visit Japan. The armor symbolizes the modern diplomatic relationship and friendship between Japan and Britain.

Buckland also highlighted a contemporary work created for the exhibition by artist Noguchi Tetsuya. The piece features a detailed miniature samurai figure wearing armor while riding a toy rubber duck. By combining elements from different historical periods and introducing a sense of playful dissonance, the sculpture offers a fresh perspective on tradition and modernity, making it one of Buckland’s favorite works.

A display of Darth Vader is also included, reflecting the influence of samurai culture on global pop culture. Buckland noted that director George Lucas has often cited Akira Kurosawa’s films as a major inspiration for Star Wars. The shape of Darth Vader’s helmet is directly influenced by samurai armor, and narrative elements in the film series draw from Kurosawa’s work, including The Hidden Fortress. The ongoing global popularity of samurai themes in films, television, and video games, such as Netflix’s samurai-themed productions and titles like Nioh, shows that fascination with samurai culture continues worldwide, not only in Japan but also across the United States, Europe, and beyond.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

British Museum’s Samurai Exhibition Explained by Curator

Rosina Buckland, curator of the Japanese collections at the British Museum, has offered a Japanese-language tour of the museum’s Samurai exhibition in London, highlighting the diverse history and cultural legacy of Japan’s warrior class beyond its popular image as fighters alone.

Japan's Farmers Sound Alarm Over Failing Crops and Shrinking Dams

A prolonged spell of dry weather has led to water shortages and even a “red river” in parts of Japan, with farmers and public facilities sounding alarms as reservoirs shrink and temperatures climb in the Kanto region.

Sea Lions Invade Remote Hokkaido Island

About 3,000 Steller sea lions have appeared on an uninhabited island off Hokkaido, marking the largest number for this time of year and adding to fishing losses estimated to exceed 1 billion yen.

Japan's Snow Deaths Hit 38

The death toll from heavy snowfall across Japan reached 38 as of February 5th, with rising temperatures that day increasing the risk of falling snow in hard-hit regions, while forecasters warned on February 6th that the strongest cold air mass of the season is now moving in, bringing the threat of rapidly increasing snowfall and possible snow even in Tokyo over the weekend.

Hunter Faces Charges for Killing Bear Without Permit at Golf Course

A hunter in his 70s has been referred to prosecutors for allegedly killing a bear without permission at a golf course, with police sending papers on suspicion of violations of the Wildlife Protection and Management Law, including unpermitted capture, also implicating a golf course manager in his 40s and the company operating the facility.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Tokyo Police Release New Video Warning of Illegal Drug Use

As the spread of cocaine and other illegal drugs becomes increasingly serious among young people, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has released a new warning video urging caution.

The Samurai Myth

The samurai are one of the most popular images of Japan, however, much of what we often think we know about them is a myth. Let's dive in and discuss the truth behind the iconic warriors of old Japan. (The Shogunate)

Japan's Job Availability Declines in 2025

The effective job-offers-to-applicants ratio fell for a second consecutive year in 2025, reflecting a broad-based slowdown in hiring amid rising costs and wage pressures.

Tokyo University Professor Arrested Over Research Scandal

A professor at the University of Tokyo’s graduate school has been arrested on suspicion of receiving entertainment in connection with a joint research project, with investigators revealing that spending on some days reached as much as 850,000 yen.

Why So Many Japanese Caregivers Are Forced to Quit Jobs

As Japan’s population ages, the number of people working while caring for elderly parents is increasing, with about 100,000 people nationwide leaving their jobs each year due to caregiving responsibilities, revealing deep structural barriers to balancing work and family care.

Inside Japan’s Rural Relocation Boom

Japan’s rural relocation boom is accelerating as more families look beyond city life in search of space, community, and a fresh start, even as concerns over jobs, convenience, and fitting into tight-knit local networks continue to hold many back.

Japan’s University Entrance Exam Ends Smoothly, Seven Disqualified for Cheating

Japan’s two-day nationwide university entrance exam has concluded without major disruption, even after introducing its first online application system and requiring students to print their own admission tickets.

Top 5 Greatest Samurai Warriors of the Genpei War

In this video we rank the top 5 greatest samurai warriors of Japan's Genpei War! Which warrior will come out on top in this brief list of the most significant combatants from one of Japan's most storied conflicts. (The Shogunate)