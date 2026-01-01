News On Japan
Osaka Students Switching to Private High Schools

OSAKA, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - The subsidization of private school tuition is causing a rapid increase in under-enrollment at public high schools in Osaka Prefecture.

This year, the number of applicants for public high school entrance exams in Osaka was about 2,400 fewer than last year, totaling approximately 36,400. The average competition rate, which was 1.13 times last year, has dropped significantly to 1.05 times this year.

While so-called academic high schools maintained high competition rates, the number of general academic high schools that were under-enrolled increased to 32 out of 75 schools, more than double last year's number (14 out of 78 schools). One possible reason for this is the impact of the "private school tuition subsidization." Starting from the next fiscal year, Osaka Prefecture will gradually introduce full tuition subsidization for high schools, which is believed to be increasing the popularity of private high schools.

According to Osaka Prefecture's ordinance, high schools that are under-enrolled for three consecutive years can be subject to consolidation. This could further accelerate the consolidation of public high schools in the future.

In light of this situation, Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura stated, "It is becoming increasingly necessary for public and private schools to compete and improve. It is important for public schools to aim for better education. I think we are heading in a good direction overall."

Source: YOMIURI

