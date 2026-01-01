FamilyMart Posts Record Profit on Strong Sales Driven by Ohtani Campaigns

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - FamilyMart reported record earnings for the fiscal year ending February 2026 on April 8th, with operating profit rising 18% from a year earlier to 100.2 billion yen, driven by strong sales of rice balls promoted through advertising featuring Shohei Ohtani and successful food portion increase campaigns.

The convenience store operator saw robust demand for its onigiri products, supported by marketing campaigns using Ohtani, which helped attract customers and boost sales across its food segment.

FamilyMart forecasts operating profit to increase 3% to 103.0 billion yen for the fiscal year ending February 2027. However, President Takeo Kotani expressed concern over rising logistics costs and higher electricity expenses at stores, citing escalating tensions in the Middle East as a potential risk factor.

Source: テレ東BIZ