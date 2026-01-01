Nikkei Soars Over 3,400 Points, Briefly Nears 63,000 Mark

TOKYO, May 07 (News On Japan) - The Nikkei Stock Average surged sharply in Tokyo trading, rising more than 3,400 yen at one point and briefly approaching the 63,000 level as buying momentum remained strong throughout the day.

In the Tokyo stock market on May 7th, buy orders concentrated in artificial intelligence and semiconductor-related stocks immediately after trading began, driving the market higher.

During the morning session, the Nikkei climbed more than 3,400 yen from last weekend’s close, reaching the 62,000 range for the first time on record.

The rally was supported by expectations that risks surrounding the situation in Iran would ease, as well as strong gains in semiconductor-related shares in the United States and Asia during Japan’s holiday period.

Momentum continued into the afternoon, with the index at one point coming within roughly 60 yen of the 63,000 mark, reflecting sustained investor optimism.

Source: TBS