Japan's Business Manager Visa Applications Plunge 96%

TOKYO, May 08 (News On Japan) - Applications for Japan’s "Business Manager" residency status, which is granted to foreign entrepreneurs launching businesses in the country, have fallen by approximately 96% following the tightening of screening standards introduced in October last year.

The "Business Manager Visa" allows foreign nationals to establish and operate companies in Japan, but concerns had grown over cases in which paper companies were created and used as a means of improper migration.

In response, the government strengthened the requirements for obtaining the residency status in October 2025.

Under the revised rules, the minimum required capital was raised from 5 million yen to 30 million yen, while applicants are now also required to employ full-time staff members and meet additional operational standards.

According to interviews with Justice Ministry officials, the number of new applications averaged roughly 1,700 per month during the five months before the stricter rules were introduced, but dropped to around 70 applications per month during the following five-month period, representing a decline of about 96%.

Justice Ministry officials said that many of the applicants approved since the changes took effect have been executive-level figures from listed companies.

At the same time, concerns are growing among some long-term foreign business operators in Japan, who warn that the stricter requirements, including the sharp increase in minimum capital, could effectively force some entrepreneurs to leave the country.

Source: TBS