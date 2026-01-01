News On Japan
Business

Japan's Business Manager Visa Applications Plunge 96%

TOKYO, May 08 (News On Japan) - Applications for Japan’s "Business Manager" residency status, which is granted to foreign entrepreneurs launching businesses in the country, have fallen by approximately 96% following the tightening of screening standards introduced in October last year.

The "Business Manager Visa" allows foreign nationals to establish and operate companies in Japan, but concerns had grown over cases in which paper companies were created and used as a means of improper migration.

In response, the government strengthened the requirements for obtaining the residency status in October 2025.

Under the revised rules, the minimum required capital was raised from 5 million yen to 30 million yen, while applicants are now also required to employ full-time staff members and meet additional operational standards.

According to interviews with Justice Ministry officials, the number of new applications averaged roughly 1,700 per month during the five months before the stricter rules were introduced, but dropped to around 70 applications per month during the following five-month period, representing a decline of about 96%.

Justice Ministry officials said that many of the applicants approved since the changes took effect have been executive-level figures from listed companies.

At the same time, concerns are growing among some long-term foreign business operators in Japan, who warn that the stricter requirements, including the sharp increase in minimum capital, could effectively force some entrepreneurs to leave the country.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Middle East Tensions Push Up Prices of Cooking Oil and Fish

Rising tensions in the Middle East are beginning to affect not only fuel and transportation costs, but also the prices of everyday foods ranging from cooking oil and fish to onions, with experts warning that the impact could continue for at least another year even if fighting comes to an end.

Japan's Business Manager Visa Applications Plunge 96%

Applications for Japan’s "Business Manager" residency status, which is granted to foreign entrepreneurs launching businesses in the country, have fallen by approximately 96% following the tightening of screening standards introduced in October last year.

Sacred Pilgrimage Site Asks Visitors Not to Wear Revealing Clothing

Koyasan, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Wakayama Prefecture that has seen a steady rise in visitors from both Japan and overseas in recent years, is urging worshippers to avoid wearing revealing clothing as the summer season approaches, as temple authorities seek to preserve the dignity and spiritual atmosphere of one of Japan’s most revered religious centers.

Japanese Passenger Aboard Cruise Ship as Andes Hantavirus Cases Confirmed

A cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean with a Japanese passenger on board has become the center of a widening international health response, as multiple countries confirm infections linked to a rare strain of hantavirus capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

Vacant Homes With 110 Heirs

The number of vacant homes across Japan has surpassed 9 million—roughly double the figure from 30 years ago—yet efforts to address the issue are being held back by increasingly complex inheritance cases that make resolution difficult.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Discount Supermarkets Push Up Prices

A discount supermarket chain known for its ultra-low prices has raised the price of kaiware radish sprouts for the first time in 34 years, as worsening tensions in the Middle East continue to drive up oil-related costs and disrupt supplies of plastic products across Japan.

Japan’s Real Wages Rise for Third Straight Month in March

Japan’s real wages in March rose for the third consecutive month, supported by continued growth in base salaries and a slowdown in inflation, according to data released by the Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry.

Nikkei Soars by Record 3,320, Closes Above 62,000 for First Time

The Nikkei 225 surged sharply in Tokyo trading on May 7th, rising more than 3,300 points to close at 62,833.84 yen, marking both the largest gain in its history and the first time the index has finished in the 62,000 range, as buying orders spread rapidly from the opening bell following the Golden Week holidays and continued to build throughout the session.

Mass Crackdown Targets Street Vendors Around Ameyoko

Nearly 1,500 businesses, including restaurants, have come under scrutiny as authorities move to address a growing issue in Ameyoko, one of Japan’s busiest shopping streets, where eateries have been expanding onto public roads without permits, prompting a crackdown by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

Vacant Homes With 110 Heirs

The number of vacant homes across Japan has surpassed 9 million—roughly double the figure from 30 years ago—yet efforts to address the issue are being held back by increasingly complex inheritance cases that make resolution difficult.

Japan Weighs 1% Food Tax Cut

A proposal to eliminate Japan’s consumption tax on food for two years, long promoted by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, is facing complications, with a reduced 1% tax option now gaining traction within the government due to technical constraints that could delay full implementation.

Russian Crude Arrives in Japan for First Time Since Iran Strike

A tanker carrying Russian crude oil arrived off the coast of Imabari in Ehime Prefecture on the morning of May 4th, marking the first such import since the United States launched an attack on Iran and reflecting a government-led effort to diversify energy procurement sources.

Dream Jumbo Lottery Launches With 500 Million Yen First Prize

Sales of the "Dream Jumbo Lottery," offering a combined top prize of 500 million yen including adjacent number bonuses, began nationwide on May 1st.