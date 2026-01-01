Toyota First Japanese Company to Crack 50 Trillion Yen Mark

TOKYO, May 09 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor has become the first Japanese company to surpass 50 trillion yen in annual revenue, although the automaker expects profits to decline this fiscal year due to the impact of Middle East tensions and U.S. tariff policies.

Toyota announced on May 9th that group operating revenue for the period from April last year to March this year reached 50.6849 trillion yen, setting a new record for a Japanese company. Strong demand for hybrid vehicles helped boost earnings.

Meanwhile, net profit fell 19.2 percent to 3.848 trillion yen, partly due to the impact of tariff measures introduced under the Trump administration.

Looking ahead to the current fiscal year, Toyota forecasts net profit will decline a further 22 percent, marking a third consecutive year of lower earnings, as instability in the Middle East and ongoing tariff pressures weigh on the company’s outlook.

With geopolitical tensions adding to trade-related challenges, Toyota is expected to face an increasingly severe business environment over the coming year.

Source: TBS