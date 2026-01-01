Sushiro to Open First U.S. Store in New York

NEW YORK, May 10 (News On Japan) - Major sushi chain Sushiro will make its first entry into the United States this autumn, with plans to open its inaugural North American outlet near Times Square in New York.

The new Sushiro restaurant near New York’s Times Square will span three floors, including two basement levels, and offer more than 100 menu items as operator FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES accelerates its overseas expansion efforts beyond the Japanese market.

Founded in Osaka in 1984, Sushiro began as a small sushi restaurant built around the idea that high-quality sushi should be available at reasonable prices. The chain was established by a former sushi chef who sought to combine traditional sushi-making techniques with a casual and accessible dining format, helping introduce conveyor-belt sushi to a wider customer base during Japan’s economic boom years.

Sushiro expanded steadily through the 1990s and 2000s as demand grew for affordable family dining options. The company differentiated itself from competitors by emphasizing the freshness of its ingredients and maintaining close relationships with suppliers, while also introducing centralized purchasing and efficient kitchen systems to keep costs low. Its use of technology, including touch-panel ordering systems and automated kitchen operations, later became a hallmark of the brand.

As Japan’s restaurant industry became increasingly competitive, Sushiro emerged as one of the country’s dominant conveyor-belt sushi chains alongside rivals such as Kura Sushi and Hama Sushi. The company built a reputation for seasonal menu campaigns and limited-time offerings that attracted younger diners and families, while maintaining price points that appealed to budget-conscious consumers.

Sushiro accelerated its overseas expansion during the 2010s and 2020s as Japan’s domestic population declined and competition intensified at home. The company opened stores across Asia, including in South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and mainland China, where Japanese cuisine has seen strong demand. Many overseas outlets adapted menus to local tastes while retaining the brand’s core conveyor-belt sushi concept.

The planned opening near New York’s Times Square this autumn marks a major milestone in the company’s international strategy, giving Sushiro its first foothold in the United States and its first store in North America. The flagship-style outlet is expected to serve more than 100 menu items across three floors as the chain seeks to raise its profile in one of the world’s most competitive dining markets.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS