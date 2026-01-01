Nikkei Surges to Record High as AI Stocks Rally

TOKYO, May 11 (News On Japan) - The Nikkei 225 index once again reached a new all-time intraday high on May 11th, although the benchmark later turned lower as investors locked in profits following an early rally.

In the Tokyo stock market, the Nikkei average briefly climbed more than 600 yen during morning trading, setting a fresh record high during trading hours. Buying orders spread mainly among AI-related and semiconductor stocks, despite continued instability in the Middle East.

However, the market later came under pressure from profit-taking sales after the sharp rise, with the morning session ending 226 yen lower.

Source: TBS