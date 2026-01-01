Subaru Unplugs EV Launch

TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - Subaru announced on May 15th that it will postpone the launch of its self-developed EV, or electric vehicle, which had been scheduled for 2028, as the automaker shifts its strategy toward hybrid and gasoline-powered vehicles.

The company said it will review investment plans related to EV development and redirect funds toward the development of hybrid vehicles and conventional gasoline cars instead.

In financial results released on May 15th for the fiscal year ending March 2026, Subaru recorded a loss of approximately 57.8 billion yen linked to the postponement of EV-related development projects.

Source: テレ東BIZ