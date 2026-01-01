Toyota Begins Japan Imports of U.S.-Built Tundra and Highlander

TOKYO, May 18 (News On Japan) - Toyota has begun selling vehicles produced in the United States and "reverse-imported" into Japan following Japan-U.S. negotiations over the Trump administration's tariffs.

Toyota unveiled the "Tundra" pickup truck and the "Highlander" SUV on May 18th, both manufactured in the United States and imported back into Japan.

The reverse-import initiative became possible after import procedures were simplified in February this year as part of efforts to reduce the United States' trade deficit. Sales of the models began last month.

Yasuyuki Arai of Toyota Mobility Tokyo said the Tundra is often used for towing large items and leisure activities.

The Tundra is priced at 12 million yen including tax, while the Highlander is priced at 8.6 million yen including tax. Both models are scheduled to go on sale nationwide after the summer.

Source: TBS