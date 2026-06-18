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Black, Glossy Watermelons Head for First Auction

Jun 18, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO - Harvesting began on June 18 for Densuke watermelons, a specialty of Toma in Hokkaido known for their glossy black rind, crisp texture and rich sweetness, with the season’s first auctions scheduled for June 19 at markets in Sapporo and Asahikawa.

The harvest started at two farms in Toma, where about 120 watermelons were picked from the greenhouse of Kazuhiko Ibayashi.

Although temperatures in May were lower than usual this year, farmers carefully managed conditions inside the greenhouses to keep temperatures stable, producing fruit that is on par with a typical year.

"The balance between the crisp texture and sweetness is outstanding," Ibayashi said. "I hope people bite into it with all their might."

After harvesting, the Densuke watermelons are carefully polished and packed into boxes.

Shipments are expected to increase in earnest from July, with about 40,000 watermelons projected to be produced through August.

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

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