News On Japan
Food

Morning Market Heats Up As Starbucks Joins In

Jul 14, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan’s breakfast market is gaining new momentum, with Starbucks launching morning offerings at some locations in May and a growing number of newcomers entering the increasingly lively sector.

On a Saturday morning, customers were already lined up outside one shop before it opened. Their target was kalguksu, a Korean noodle dish often described as Korean-style udon and ordered by most of the customers who visit.

The shop, Samjo, serves Korean home-style cooking under the theme of an "edible alarm clock." Inside, tables remained full, and even about an hour after opening, a line continued to form outside.

The popularity reflects growing interest in morning dining options that offer more than a quick breakfast. As part of the broader trend, attention is also turning to more indulgent breakfast experiences for days off, including meals in green, open parks and the entry of major global chains into the morning market.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Russian Spy Base In Japan?

Japan has become an unexpected base of operations for Russian intelligence agents since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with spies allegedly using the country to procure and smuggle high-tech equipment and other goods to Russia, The New York Times reported on July 12.

Osaka’s Minami Rebuilt Into Tourist Hub

Osaka’s Minami district, now entering another period of major change with the planned opening of the Naniwasuji Line, the redevelopment of Midosuji and improvements around Nankai Namba Station, has transformed from an area once described as "scary" and "dirty" into one of Japan’s leading tourist destinations.

Crowds Join First Pull of 10-Ton Gion Festival Float

A 10-ton hoko float was pulled through central Kyoto on July 12 in a trial run ahead of the Yamahoko Junko procession during the Gion Festival's early parade.

Young Doctors Flock to Cosmetic Medicine

A growing number of young doctors in Japan are moving directly into cosmetic medicine after obtaining a medical license and completing their initial clinical training, raising concern that the trend may be worsening staff shortages in insurance-covered medical care.

Typhoon No. 9 Travel Disruptions Continue on Some Okinawa Routes

Transport disruption from Typhoon No. 9 (Bavi) continued on July 12, with airlines warning that some flights serving Okinawa’s outlying islands could still face delays, cancellations or conditional operations even after the storm moved away from the prefecture.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

Morning Market Heats Up As Starbucks Joins In

Japan’s breakfast market is gaining new momentum, with Starbucks launching morning offerings at some locations in May and a growing number of newcomers entering the increasingly lively sector.

Single Pacific Saury Priced Above 210,000 Yen at First Auction

The first Pacific saury of the season landed in Hokkaido fetched a record 1.112 million yen per kilogram at an auction in Sapporo on July 10, with one fish later displayed at a retail price of 216,000 yen.

Tokyo Wasabi Growers Keep a Rare Japanese Flavor Alive

Wasabi, a food ingredient native to Japan, has long been valued not only for enhancing the flavor of other foods but also for its reported antibacterial and antioxidant properties, making it an essential part of the Japanese table.

Mos Burger Wins Customers With Budget and Premium Menus

Mos Food Services, operator of the Japan-born hamburger chain Mos Burger, is riding a strong recovery, with sales surpassing 100 billion yen for the first time in the year ended March 2026 and both revenue and profit reaching record highs.

Impact of Japan’s Stricter Foreign Business Manager Visa Rules

A Nepalese manager of a busy Indian restaurant in Kodaira, Tokyo, says he fears for the future of his business after Japan tightened the requirements for foreign entrepreneurs seeking to stay in the country under the business manager visa.

Sushiro Opening Packs in 1,000 Customers on First Day

Sushiro, Japan’s leading conveyor-belt sushi chain, drew heavy crowds to a new outlet near Ayase Station in Tokyo on June 11, with the first day of business revealing both the brand’s strength and the pressure behind running a high-volume sushi restaurant.

The Hidden Logistics Behind Hit Frozen Food

Japan Access, Japan's leading general food wholesaler, is expanding the potential of food logistics with frozen-to-chilled processing, a system that stores products frozen and thaws them only when orders arrive before shipping them to retailers as chilled goods.

Aichi Miso Impresses Chefs Preparing Asian Games Menus

Seven chefs tasked with developing athlete menus for the Asian Games opening in September visited a long-established Hatcho miso maker in Okazaki on June 22, as organizers look to promote Aichi’s food culture through fermented seasonings such as miso and soy sauce.