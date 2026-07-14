Morning Market Heats Up As Starbucks Joins In

TOKYO - Japan’s breakfast market is gaining new momentum, with Starbucks launching morning offerings at some locations in May and a growing number of newcomers entering the increasingly lively sector.

On a Saturday morning, customers were already lined up outside one shop before it opened. Their target was kalguksu, a Korean noodle dish often described as Korean-style udon and ordered by most of the customers who visit.

The shop, Samjo, serves Korean home-style cooking under the theme of an "edible alarm clock." Inside, tables remained full, and even about an hour after opening, a line continued to form outside.

The popularity reflects growing interest in morning dining options that offer more than a quick breakfast. As part of the broader trend, attention is also turning to more indulgent breakfast experiences for days off, including meals in green, open parks and the entry of major global chains into the morning market.

Source: FNN