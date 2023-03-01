Japanese student dresses as Volodymyr Zelensky for graduation

The man donned the Ukrainian president's iconic green long-sleeved top and matching trousers, and told Japanese network Yomiuri that he took three months to grow his beard.

His costume was part of the unique graduation ceremony of Kyoto City University of Arts, which allows students to wear whatever they want.

And they certainly make the most of it.

Over the years, the weird and wonderful tradition has seen everyone from Where's Wally to Pokémon and even Jesus Christ collect their diplomas at the university. ...continue reading