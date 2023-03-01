Japanese student dresses as Volodymyr Zelensky for graduation
KYOTO, Mar 28 (BBC News) - A university student in Japan has dressed up as Volodymyr Zelensky for his graduation ceremony.
The man donned the Ukrainian president's iconic green long-sleeved top and matching trousers, and told Japanese network Yomiuri that he took three months to grow his beard.
His costume was part of the unique graduation ceremony of Kyoto City University of Arts, which allows students to wear whatever they want.
And they certainly make the most of it.
Over the years, the weird and wonderful tradition has seen everyone from Where's Wally to Pokémon and even Jesus Christ collect their diplomas at the university. ...continue reading
EurekaMag digitizes scientific literature in European libraries for customers in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Mar 26
EurekaMag digitizes scientific journal articles and book chapters in European libraries since 2007. It serves its customer base in Japan with European literature particularly in the fields of medical and zoological sciences.
Hideki Tojo - The Face of Japan Militarism in WWII
Biographics - Mar 24
Allied propaganda posters during World War II frequently featured the characters of the three axis leaders: the German one with the moustache, the big jawed Italian and the stern bespect Japanese General.
Keisen Jogakuen University set to close due to declining birthrate
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
Tokyo's Keisen Jogakuen has announced that it will stop recruiting undergraduate and graduate students from 2024 onwards.
The bizarre Japanese law that makes kidnapping legal
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 20
It sounds completely crazy, but in Japan it is actually legal to kidnap children.
Screen time has limited effects on toddlers' development: Japan study
Japan Times - Mar 19
Spending an hour or more in front of digital devices each day has a more limited effect on 2-year-oldsâ€™ growth and development than previously thought, a recent study by Japanese researchers has shown, providing fresh insight into the possible risks of the use of digital devices on toddlers.
Basic Japanese phrases for travellers
TabiEats - Mar 18
A list of our top 10 useful phrases that you should know before coming to Japan.
Japan shoots for 400,000 foreign students by 2033
Nikkei - Mar 18
The Japanese government has set a target of having 400,000 foreign students studying in the country by 2033, hoping to encourage them to work in the country after they graduate.
Masks not required at schools from new semester
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology notified boards of education nationwide on Friday that it is basically unnecessary to wear a mask as a countermeasure against COVID in schools from the new semester.
Children caught up in Japan's bizarre divorce laws
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 17
Exposing the strange law that allows children to be legally kidnapped. Australians torn apart by the way Japanese society deals with disputed divorce cases and battles over child custody.
How the Japanese Words for Parents Lost Out to English
Unseen Japan - Mar 17
"Mama" and "papa" are such ubiquitous parental terms in Japan that it's easy to forget they're foreign words - words the Japanese government once tried to ban.
Girls aspiring to become 'manga artists'
TV Asahi News - Mar 16
The popularity of "manga artists" and "scholars" soared this year in a survey of "what you want to be when you grow up?"
Reviving Japan's Hajichi body art tradition
Al Jazeera - Mar 16
This Japanese artist has a mission to revive Okinawaâ€™s Indigenous body art tradition called hajichi.
Japanese Transgender Workerâ€™s Harassment Case Victory Could Signal Change
jdsupra.com - Mar 16
In what has been deemed a rare and landmark case, Japanese labor authorities have recognized Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) harassment as a work-related disease eligible for workersâ€™ compensation benefits for the first time.
Female suicides in Japan rise in 2022 for 3rd straight year
Kyodo - Mar 14
The number of women committing suicide in Japan increased for the third straight year in 2022, rising 67 from the previous year to 7,135, government data showed Tuesday, with the upward trend apparently fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
4 Tips for Acing the JET Programme Interview
jobsinjapan.com - Mar 14
In this article Iâ€™ll tell you the 4 tips I used to pass the Jet Programme interview not once but twice!
