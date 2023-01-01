Wanted in Japan: Pinoy nurses, skilled workers

Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.

In a statement, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) shared about the visit to her office of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Representative Sakamoto Takema, Minister for Health, Labour, and Welfare Katsunobu Kato, and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Women Empowerment, Mori Masako.

Filipino nurses, skilled workers for construction and industrial waste treatment, and others can expect employment in Japan under several programs offered by the Japanese government, which also signified plans to help the Philippines build resilient schools and provide internship programs.

The Japanese official also revealed that 54.7 percent of Filipino caregivers who took the examination for Japan last March passed. This is the highest mark recorded for Filipino examinees in the past 10 years. ...continue reading