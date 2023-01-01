Wanted in Japan: Pinoy nurses, skilled workers
In a statement, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) shared about the visit to her office of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Representative Sakamoto Takema, Minister for Health, Labour, and Welfare Katsunobu Kato, and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Women Empowerment, Mori Masako.
Filipino nurses, skilled workers for construction and industrial waste treatment, and others can expect employment in Japan under several programs offered by the Japanese government, which also signified plans to help the Philippines build resilient schools and provide internship programs.
The Japanese official also revealed that 54.7 percent of Filipino caregivers who took the examination for Japan last March passed. This is the highest mark recorded for Filipino examinees in the past 10 years. ...continue reading
Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba.
Japan's population is expected to fall to 87 million by 2070, shrinking 30 percent from 2020, a government estimate showed Wednesday, highlighting the country's need to overhaul its social security systems and restructure its urban communities.
In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examine the influence of Cesarean section (CS) delivery on pediatric obesity among three-year-old Japanese residents.
While those with ASD or ADHD are more widely recognized and accepted in many countries today, what about in Japan? What is it like being autistic?
Farms across Japan are increasingly turning to temporary workers from Southeast Asia and beyond for help during busy seasons, as a shrinking rural population and aging local workforce stoke labor shortages at home.
Deep-sea explorers said Saturday they had located the wreck of a World War II Japanese transport ship, the Montevideo Maru, which was torpedoed off the Philippines killing nearly 1,000 Australians aboard.
Japan takes names very seriously. Parents not only have to consider the sound of their child's name, but the meanings of the characters in it as well.
Schools in America are trying to protect the youth by banning manga... like Assassination Classroom.
A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system.
Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country.
A children's park in Nagano City, central Japan, is being removed because of a noise complaint by a local resident.
The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.
In the modern era, almost all onsen (hot springs) and sento (public baths) have separate baths for men and women.
Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.
A Japanese government panel is set to recommend the closure of a controversial vocational training scheme for young people from developing countries, an immigration official said Tuesday.