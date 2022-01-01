Japanese convenience store chain offers edible spoons to reduce plastic waste

A Japanese convenience store chain will start offering edible spoons in June that customers can use to eat ice cream.

Ministop, which has around 2,000 branches across Japan, is battling plastic spoons this summer with a new wafer spoon, according to a press release.

The convenience store chain is also releasing a new ice cream flavor called Nagano Purple in conjunction with the edible spoon’s launch. The sweet treat’s name was inspired by the purple grapes that grow in Nagano Prefecture.