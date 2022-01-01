Japanese convenience store chain offers edible spoons to reduce plastic waste
nextshark.com -- Jun 01
A Japanese convenience store chain will start offering edible spoons in June that customers can use to eat ice cream.
Ministop, which has around 2,000 branches across Japan, is battling plastic spoons this summer with a new wafer spoon, according to a press release.
The convenience store chain is also releasing a new ice cream flavor called Nagano Purple in conjunction with the edible spoon’s launch. The sweet treat’s name was inspired by the purple grapes that grow in Nagano Prefecture....continue reading
Three people charged over Ghosn's escape found not guilty in Turkey retrial
NHK - Jun 01
A lawyer for three people who were charged with helping former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan has told NHK they were acquitted by a Turkish court in a retrial.
NHK - Jun 01
A lawyer for three people who were charged with helping former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan has told NHK they were acquitted by a Turkish court in a retrial.
University of Tokyo joins FSA on financial-crisis research
NHK - Jun 01
Japan's leading university and the Financial Services Agency have started working on a project to prevent future financial crises.
NHK - Jun 01
Japan's leading university and the Financial Services Agency have started working on a project to prevent future financial crises.
Severe Tropical Storm Mawar likely to bring heavy rain to Okinawa through Friday
NHK - Jun 01
Severe Tropical Storm Mawar is expected to come closest to Okinawa Prefecture between Thursday evening and Friday. Weather officials are urging residents to be on the alert for violent winds, high waves and torrential rain.
NHK - Jun 01
Severe Tropical Storm Mawar is expected to come closest to Okinawa Prefecture between Thursday evening and Friday. Weather officials are urging residents to be on the alert for violent winds, high waves and torrential rain.
Japanese convenience store chain offers edible spoons to reduce plastic waste
nextshark.com - Jun 01
A Japanese convenience store chain will start offering edible spoons in June that customers can use to eat ice cream.
nextshark.com - Jun 01
A Japanese convenience store chain will start offering edible spoons in June that customers can use to eat ice cream.
Discover the Excitement of Online Sports Betting in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Jun 01
Japan is home to a wide variety of sports, from football and baseball to horse racing and sumo wrestling, and so there are few better places to wager on via online sports betting platforms.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 01
Japan is home to a wide variety of sports, from football and baseball to horse racing and sumo wrestling, and so there are few better places to wager on via online sports betting platforms.
Law enacted that allows nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years
Japan Today - May 31
Japan on Wednesday passed a law allowing nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years, as it tries to reinvigorate the sector to meet energy challenges and climate targets.
Japan Today - May 31
Japan on Wednesday passed a law allowing nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years, as it tries to reinvigorate the sector to meet energy challenges and climate targets.
Japan aims to halve pollen emissions in 30 years to tackle hay fever
Kyodo - May 31
Japan on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive policy package to tackle hay fever caused by pollen from cedar and cypress trees, aiming to halve emissions over the next 30 years.
Kyodo - May 31
Japan on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive policy package to tackle hay fever caused by pollen from cedar and cypress trees, aiming to halve emissions over the next 30 years.
Norwegian fund to reject all-male boards in Japanese firms
Japan Today - May 31
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will from now on vote against the nomination of all-male boards in Japanese companies, a senior fund official said Tuesday.
Japan Today - May 31
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will from now on vote against the nomination of all-male boards in Japanese companies, a senior fund official said Tuesday.
Man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter
Japan Today - May 31
Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old self-employed man on suspicion of abusing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter.
Japan Today - May 31
Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old self-employed man on suspicion of abusing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter.
Japanese court rules non-recognition of same-sex marriage is unconstitutional
NHK - May 31
A district court in central Japan has ruled that the government's failure to recognize same-sex marriage violates the country's constitution.
NHK - May 31
A district court in central Japan has ruled that the government's failure to recognize same-sex marriage violates the country's constitution.
Air Nippon Airways launches NFTs marketplace
coinjournal.net - May 31
The largest airline in Japan, Air Nippon Airways (ANA), has today launched an aeronautical-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace with its subsidiary ANA Neo.
coinjournal.net - May 31
The largest airline in Japan, Air Nippon Airways (ANA), has today launched an aeronautical-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace with its subsidiary ANA Neo.
Kishida fires son after scandal tarnishes image
Business Times - May 30
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would fire his son, who is working as his secretary, after a scandal over a party held at his official residence in late 2022.
Business Times - May 30
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would fire his son, who is working as his secretary, after a scandal over a party held at his official residence in late 2022.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #8 Maman Giant Spider
NOJ - May 29
The Maman Spider Sculpture by the late Louise Bourgeois is a famous landmark in Roppongi Hills.
NOJ - May 29
The Maman Spider Sculpture by the late Louise Bourgeois is a famous landmark in Roppongi Hills.
Baby boomtown: does Nagi hold the secret to repopulating Japan?
theguardian.com - May 29
Set against mountains and forests, Nagi basks beneath a cobalt sky, reflected in perfectly symmetrical rows of submerged rice paddies. But there is more to this town in western Japan than pretty views and agricultural output. Nagi is quietly producing what much of the rest of the country is lacking: children.
theguardian.com - May 29
Set against mountains and forests, Nagi basks beneath a cobalt sky, reflected in perfectly symmetrical rows of submerged rice paddies. But there is more to this town in western Japan than pretty views and agricultural output. Nagi is quietly producing what much of the rest of the country is lacking: children.
Nikkei hits highest since July 1990 on weak yen, US optimism
yahoo.com - May 29
Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to its highest level since July 1990, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.
yahoo.com - May 29
Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to its highest level since July 1990, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.
Cosplayers clean up Dotonbori
NOJ - May 29
About 200 people, including "cosplayers" dressed up as characters from manga and anime, cleaned up the Dotonbori area on Saturday, Kyodo reports.
NOJ - May 29
About 200 people, including "cosplayers" dressed up as characters from manga and anime, cleaned up the Dotonbori area on Saturday, Kyodo reports.
Food Page: 1 | 2 | 3