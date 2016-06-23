Japan law will require Apple to allow alternate iPhone app stores
The two tech giants face regulations from various countries to open their platforms and let users install apps from third-party sources. For example, Europe's Digital Markets Act will compel companies like Apple to provide options that allow third-party app stores on their platforms and alternative payment systems.
Japan is the next country to impose regulations on these companies, according to The Japan Times. It will require Apple and Google to let users download apps through services other than their app stores. The government aims to stimulate competition and believes it could reduce app prices.
Japan is also concerned that Apple and Google apps come pre-installed on iPhones and Android smartphones by default. As a result, the two companies will be required to make it easy for users to remove these apps and can't give preferential treatment to their services within their search engines. ...continue reading
