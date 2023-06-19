McDonald's Japan hikes prices in city centres as costs bite

Until now, 40 stores in some city centres and special locations such as airports and motorway service stations had been subject to "city centre pricing".

McDonald's Holdings Company Japan (2702.T) said the new pricing would start on July 19.

McDonald's, Japan's largest fast-food chain, has led the way with three price increases across all outlets since March 2022, including the latest one in January.

McDonald's said the latest round of hikes would range from 10 to 90 yen per item or set. The delivery price of a Big Mac would rise to 590 yen ($4.16) from 540 yen, it said in a press release.