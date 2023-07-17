Majority of Japan universities bolster anti-cult measures: survey

Of the 50 universities that gave valid responses, 28 or 56 percent said they strengthened steps to alert students of the risk of joining cults as controversy erupted after Abe was shot dead on July 8 last year.

Tetsuya Yamagami has told investigators he killed the former leader over his link with the Unification Church, often regarded as a cult. The 42-year-old held a grudge against the church, and targeted Abe because he was a grandson of former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, who helped the religious group set up in Japan. ...continue reading