15% of residents in Tokyo's richest district are presidents
TOKYO, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - One in 6.6 residents in Tokyo's Minato Ward, the highest-income ward in Japan, is a company president ("Shacho" / 社長), according to Tokyo Shoko Research.
The analysis suggests that this is due to the continued supply of luxury condominiums in Minato Ward and the growing need to live close to work.
One in 6.6 residents in Tokyo's Minato Ward, the highest-income ward in Japan, is a company president ("Shacho" / 社長), according to Tokyo Shoko Research.
Why Japanese hate working with foreigners
This is why Japanese don’t like working with Foreigners. Let me explain, many foreigners misunderstand Japanese work culture and Japanese business culture. Even some that have experienced it firsthand, still don’t get it.
Johnny's news conference moderator admits to journalist blacklist
The moderator of a recent news conference held by talent agency Johnny & Associates admits that he had a list of journalists who were not allowed to ask questions.
Uniqlo opens first Mumbai store in growing India push
MUMBAI -- Uniqlo's first store in Mumbai is opening Friday as the clothing brand, operated by Japan's Fast Retailing, expands its footprint in India.
Real wages in Japan fell for 17th straight month in August
Japan's real wages fell in August for the 17th straight month as inflation continued to outpace pay gains.
Johnny's symbolic HQ sign removed
The iconic headquarters sign that symbolized Johnny & Associates is now being removed ahead of the company's name change scheduled for Oct 17.
Amazon Japan delivery driver found eligible for workers' compensation
A self-employed delivery driver for the Japanese unit of Amazon.com Inc. has been deemed eligible for workers' compensation after he was injured on the job, a labor union said Wednesday.
Softbank CEO implores Japan to wake up to AI adoption
Softacom CEO predicted that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) would be realized within the next decade.
Surging Tokyo property prices squeeze out young professionals
After weathering decades of deflation and stagnant growth, Japan is seeing an investment boom that has made apartments in central Tokyo unaffordable for young Japanese professionals.
Kishida endorses new era of sustainable investing
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced a plan aimed at diverting a significant portion of its massive savings towards sustainable investment vehicles.
Prices for Nvidia generative AI chips soar in Japan
Japanese prices of semiconductor devices for data centers from U.S.-based Nvidia are skyrocketing on the weak yen, driving up costs for developers of generative AI.
Yamato Transport goes all electric in Kyoto
Delivery giant Yamato Transport has replaced all delivery vans at its Kyoto branch with electric vehicles.
Japan cuts off $2 billion used-car exports to Russia
Japan has cut off a lucrative $2-billion backchannel for used-car exports to Russia, Reuters reported Monday, citing trade data and market participants.
Bank of Japan to buy additional bonds to curb rise in sovereign yields
The Bank of Japan on Monday announced an extra bond-buying plan for this week as it strives to slow rising yields that are at the highest level in a decade. Bloomberg Economics' Taro Kimura shares his views on the central bank's move on Bloomberg Television.
Johnny & Associates dissolving to focus on victim compensation
Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates says it's dissolving to focus on compensating the victims of its late founder.
Minimum wages rise in Japan from October
Minimum wages are rising across Japan from the start of October amid rising prices, with a majority of prefectures implementing an increase on Sunday.
