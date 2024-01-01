LINE undergoes major renovation to include Yahoo search
TOKYO, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - LINE Yahoo sales revenue has reached a record 871.7 billion yen, an increase of 11.1 percent year-on-year, thanks to increased revenue from media operations and a thriving travel business.
A major renovation of the LINE app was also announced during a press conference.
LINE Yahoo CEO Takeshi Idezawa said, "the 'Home' tab is expected to become a portal-like tab where news and content gather."
In the upgrades to be phased in from the next fiscal year, the Yahoo search function will be added to the 'Home' tab.
The addition of shopping functions and services that utilize location information are also planned.
The merger between LINE and Yahoo has boosted user numbers to 19.48 million, exceeding expectations.
Popular ramen shop's post causes outrage: Blowing nose and stuffing tissues into glass
News On Japan - Nov 08
A post by the owner of a popular Tokyo ramen shop, known for its signature Hakata flavour, is stirring an uproar on social media.
News On Japan - Nov 08
A post by the owner of a popular Tokyo ramen shop, known for its signature Hakata flavour, is stirring an uproar on social media.
Can Japan prosper with only half the population?
News On Japan - Nov 08
"Japan 4.0." suggests that even if Japan's population drops to less than half, to 50 million, it is possible to double wealth.
News On Japan - Nov 08
"Japan 4.0." suggests that even if Japan's population drops to less than half, to 50 million, it is possible to double wealth.
LINE undergoes major renovation to include Yahoo search
News On Japan - Nov 08
LINE Yahoo sales revenue has reached a record 871.7 billion yen, an increase of 11.1 percent year-on-year, thanks to increased revenue from media operations and a thriving travel business.
News On Japan - Nov 08
LINE Yahoo sales revenue has reached a record 871.7 billion yen, an increase of 11.1 percent year-on-year, thanks to increased revenue from media operations and a thriving travel business.
Three men found bleeding from head in Tokyo riverbank attack
News On Japan - Nov 08
Three men were found collapsed along a Tokyo riverbank in the early hours of Wednesday with head injuries, with one unconsciousness and in a critical condition.
News On Japan - Nov 08
Three men were found collapsed along a Tokyo riverbank in the early hours of Wednesday with head injuries, with one unconsciousness and in a critical condition.
Michelin star restaurants in Tokyo for under 1,000 yen?
News On Japan - Nov 08
With the imminent release of the "Michelin Guide Tokyo 2024," this report investigates the most satisfying gourmet food in the 1,000 yen range from popular restaurants that are expected to receive high praise this year as well.
News On Japan - Nov 08
With the imminent release of the "Michelin Guide Tokyo 2024," this report investigates the most satisfying gourmet food in the 1,000 yen range from popular restaurants that are expected to receive high praise this year as well.
Student faces arrest for using AI to create erotic images of female athletes
News On Japan - Nov 07
A male university student in his 20s has been referred to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of defamation for allegedly posting on social media lewd images that he edited using AI technology from photos of a female track and field athlete.
News On Japan - Nov 07
A male university student in his 20s has been referred to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of defamation for allegedly posting on social media lewd images that he edited using AI technology from photos of a female track and field athlete.
Europe's largest hotel chain will open 23 hotels in Japan next April
News On Japan - Nov 07
Accor, the largest hospitality company in Europe operating hotels in 110 countries and regions, has announced it will open 23 hotels in Japan on April 1 next year.
News On Japan - Nov 07
Accor, the largest hospitality company in Europe operating hotels in 110 countries and regions, has announced it will open 23 hotels in Japan on April 1 next year.
Report finds deer abused in Nara
News On Japan - Nov 06
An investigation into a facility caring for Nara's deer population by a preservation society has found conditions inadequate, with reports that dozens died there every year.
News On Japan - Nov 06
An investigation into a facility caring for Nara's deer population by a preservation society has found conditions inadequate, with reports that dozens died there every year.
Yamato introduces cargo-only planes to tackle '2024 problem'
News On Japan - Nov 06
Yamato Holdings, a leading land transport company, has introduced a cargo-only aircraft set to begin operations next year.
News On Japan - Nov 06
Yamato Holdings, a leading land transport company, has introduced a cargo-only aircraft set to begin operations next year.
Over 2,000 shoppers line up for Hanshin Tigers victory sale
News On Japan - Nov 06
Victory sales have begun at department stores in Osaka following the Hanshin Tigers' first Japanese championship in 38 years.
News On Japan - Nov 06
Victory sales have begun at department stores in Osaka following the Hanshin Tigers' first Japanese championship in 38 years.
Legendary street performer still dancing at 93
News On Japan - Nov 06
Giriyaaku Amegasaki, the 'legendary street performer' from Hakodate City, Hokkaido, has reached his 55th year in the performance industry at the age of 93. Despite aging and battling illnesses, he continues to dance on the streets, declaring, 'This is not the end for me.'
News On Japan - Nov 06
Giriyaaku Amegasaki, the 'legendary street performer' from Hakodate City, Hokkaido, has reached his 55th year in the performance industry at the age of 93. Despite aging and battling illnesses, he continues to dance on the streets, declaring, 'This is not the end for me.'
Crowdfunding for science museum makes history raising record 900 million yen
News On Japan - Nov 06
More than 915 million yen in support was raised for the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, nine times the target amount, making it the highest ever crowdfunding campaign in Japan.
News On Japan - Nov 06
More than 915 million yen in support was raised for the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, nine times the target amount, making it the highest ever crowdfunding campaign in Japan.
Baseball: Hanshin wins Japan Series for first time in 38 years
News On Japan - Nov 05
In the first matchup between two Kansai teams in 59 years, Hanshin Tigers beat Orix Buffaloes 7-1 in game 7 of the Japan Series, claiming their second championship since 1985 and the first in 38 years.
News On Japan - Nov 05
In the first matchup between two Kansai teams in 59 years, Hanshin Tigers beat Orix Buffaloes 7-1 in game 7 of the Japan Series, claiming their second championship since 1985 and the first in 38 years.
Woman arrested for stabbing man in Kabukicho street
News On Japan - Nov 05
A woman in her 20s was arrested early Sunday morning for attempting to kill a man with a knife on the streets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's entertainment district.
News On Japan - Nov 05
A woman in her 20s was arrested early Sunday morning for attempting to kill a man with a knife on the streets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's entertainment district.
Student dies in Hokkaido bear attack
News On Japan - Nov 05
The body of a male university student has been found in the mountains of Hokkaido after being attacked by a bear.
News On Japan - Nov 05
The body of a male university student has been found in the mountains of Hokkaido after being attacked by a bear.
Narita Airport becomes 'lawless zone for unlicensed taxis'
News On Japan - Nov 04
Tourists coming to Japan are increasingly resorting to 'white number' taxis, which are reserved through an app before arriving, making Narita Airport a virtual "lawless zone for unlicensed taxis."
News On Japan - Nov 04
Tourists coming to Japan are increasingly resorting to 'white number' taxis, which are reserved through an app before arriving, making Narita Airport a virtual "lawless zone for unlicensed taxis."