Kyoto City University of Arts relocates, library with 140,000 books open to public

KYOTO, Oct 03 ( News On Japan ) - The Kyoto City University of Arts has completed a full relocation to the eastern side of JR Kyoto Station.

The original Kutsukake Campus (located in Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto City) had faced issues such as aging facilities and equipment, prompting the university to seek relocation.

The city also aimed to transform the Suijin area, which is relatively underdeveloped but conveniently located east of Kyoto Station, into a new symbol of culture and art. After ten years of planning, the goal has finally been realized.

Tamaki Akamatsu, President of Kyoto City University of Arts, expressed, "The love for art and similar sentiments, which the predecessors of Kyoto City University of Arts or the people of Kyoto have built over time, have greatly supported our relocation. We are truly overwhelmed with emotion to welcome this day."

The new campus will also house the Kyoto City Fine Arts and Crafts High School (formerly Doto Fine Arts and Crafts High School).

Furthermore, the library boasts a collection of 140,000 books, specializing in art-related publications and magazines, which will be available for use by not only students but also the general public.