Kyoto City University of Arts relocates, library with 140,000 books open to public
KYOTO, Oct 03 (News On Japan) - The Kyoto City University of Arts has completed a full relocation to the eastern side of JR Kyoto Station.
The original Kutsukake Campus (located in Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto City) had faced issues such as aging facilities and equipment, prompting the university to seek relocation.
The city also aimed to transform the Suijin area, which is relatively underdeveloped but conveniently located east of Kyoto Station, into a new symbol of culture and art. After ten years of planning, the goal has finally been realized.
Tamaki Akamatsu, President of Kyoto City University of Arts, expressed, "The love for art and similar sentiments, which the predecessors of Kyoto City University of Arts or the people of Kyoto have built over time, have greatly supported our relocation. We are truly overwhelmed with emotion to welcome this day."
The new campus will also house the Kyoto City Fine Arts and Crafts High School (formerly Doto Fine Arts and Crafts High School).
Furthermore, the library boasts a collection of 140,000 books, specializing in art-related publications and magazines, which will be available for use by not only students but also the general public.
News On Japan - Oct 03
The Kyoto City University of Arts has completed a full relocation to the eastern side of JR Kyoto Station.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Oct 02
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. A watercolor section for beginners is about to begin. Let's paint a Realistic coniferous tree today.
NHK - Sep 30
Tokyo police have served a fresh arrest warrant to a principal of a public junior high school on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student at his previous workplace.
Fortune - Sep 30
In the last few years, China’s government has promoted increasingly conservative social values, encouraging women to focus on raising children. It has cracked down on civil society movements and made laws to drive out foreign influence.
NHK - Sep 29
Two leading Japanese universities have risen in global rankings compiled by a British educational journal.
News On Japan - Sep 27
Patients with 'pool fever,' a viral infection often spread in public swimming pools, have reached their highest level in 10 years.
News On Japan - Sep 25
A comprehensive excavation has commenced at the largely untouched "mysterious area" within the Yoshinogari Site, a complex Yayoi archaeological site in Saga Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan.
News On Japan - Sep 24
The 'Rehabilitation Exhibition,' featuring furniture and everyday items produced by inmates in prisons, commenced Saturday in Fukuoka City, showcasing products known for their high-quality craftsmanship and affordable prices, carry the hope of preventing reoffending.
News On Japan - Sep 21
Saitama Prefectural Police's Tokorozawa Station held a joint disaster prevention drill with riot police and the fire department on Tuesday, in which 30 local elementary school students rode an earthquake simulator to learn how to protect themselves in the event of a major quake.
barrons.com - Sep 20
The Japanese government will set up a hotline for male victims of sexual abuse, a minister announced on Tuesday, as the country grapples with an abuse scandal at the biggest boyband agency.
TAKASHii from Japan - Sep 20
Today I came to Akita Prefecture, in the Japanese countryside, to visit this school, which is Japanese language school, where you can experience Japanese culture and activities and I'm going to stay here with students for three days, let's see what happens.
NHK - Sep 18
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have observed rare birds at a wildlife conservation center located in the country's largest wetland.
News On Japan - Sep 17
In preparation for "Aviation Day" on September 20, elementary school students at Narita Airport took on the challenge of a tug-of-war with a jet plane.
Sora The Troll - Sep 16
Japanese people are scary
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Sep 12
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I will show you how anyone can easily draw a realistic tyrannosaurus rex with a single pencil.
NHK - Sep 12
Tokyo police have arrested the principal of a public junior high school for allegedly possessing obscene images of an underage girl.